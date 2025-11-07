PWD to transform Delhi roundabouts to reflect India’s diversity

New Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative will ensure that Delhi is not only the political capital, but also the cultural capital of the country. (Representative photo)

In a bid to capture India’s diversity within the capital’s landscape, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has started transforming 41 major roundabouts across the city into themed spaces representing different states, Union territories and the Armed Forces.

Officials said the project, expected to be completed by January 2026, will turn Delhi’s landscape into a microcosm of India’s “unity in diversity”.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative will ensure that Delhi is not only the political capital, but also the cultural capital of the country. “Every corner of this city should tell the story of India’s unity in diversity, its culture, and its courage. Through this initiative, PWD is transforming ordinary roundabouts into extraordinary symbols of pride, celebrating every state, every tradition and the spirit of our Armed Forces that keeps the nation strong and united,” Verma said.

The PWD maintains 1,400 kilometres of arterial roads in Delhi, comprising all roundabouts across south, east, north and west zones, and the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. This does not include the roundabouts in the New Delhi zone, which fall under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Under the plan, the roundabouts will come to represent landmarks, such as Rajasthan’s royal forts and palaces, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Sikkim’s monasteries, Kerala’s backwaters, the northeast’s bamboo craftsmanship, and Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, among others.

Officials said select roundabouts will be dedicated to the Army, Navy and Air Force, showcasing their contribution to the nation’s security and symbolising the values of bravery, discipline and sacrifice.

The project will include a mix of sculptural installations, murals, advanced lighting, and artistic landscaping, blending traditional motifs with modern design elements. The goal is to ensure that when people travel through Delhi, especially in the run-up to the next Republic Day, they experience the spirit of India through its art and heritage, a PWD official said.