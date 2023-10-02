Quarrel leads to clash between groups in outer Delhi, 2 dead

Two men were killed after two groups clashed near Kargil Colony and Samta Vihar Colony in Mukundpur in outer Delhi on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Police said that the two groups attacked each other with knives in which another person sustained serious injuries. The dispute between the two groups was over a woman, police said (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said that a police control room call was received at the Bhalswa Dairy police station around 9.45pm on Saturday regarding a murder near Samta Vihar drain.

“When the police reached the spot, the body of a man — later identified as Himanshu Singh, 22, a resident of Mukundpur — was found lying there. Two others with injuries were shifted to Babu Jagjiwan Ram Memorial hospital,” Singh said.

The DCP added that when the police team reached the hospital, it was learnt that one of the injured, Azad Saini, 18, of Janta Vihar, was declared brought dead. “The other injured — Azad’s older brother Virender Saini, 21 — was undergoing treatment,” said Singh.

According to the DCP, Saini told police that a quarrel broke out between Azad and one Hemu Rajput on Saturday afternoon. Saini said that at around 9.30pm on Saturday, Rajput, along two or three of his friends, had a quarrel with Azad. “When Saini tried to intervene, they attacked the two with knives, resulting in death of Azad and injuries to him,” he said.

He also said that based on Saini’s statement, a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station and investigation taken up.

The DCP added that during investigation, it came to light that Azad and Rajput had a dispute over some woman.

“Rajput along with his brother Himanshu Singh and friends attacked Azad and his brother with a knife in the evening. In the scuffle, both Azad and Himanshu received several stab injuries resulting in their deaths,” the DCP added.

