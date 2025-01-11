Rahul Gandhi to join the Delhi battle on January 13

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will kick of Indian National Congress’ campaign battles ahead of Delhi assembly election on Monday evening, when he is set to address a “Jai Bheem-Jai Samvidhan” public meeting in Seelampur, East Delhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress Qazi Mohd. Nizamuddin announced during a press conference on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi. (HT Photo)

The Congress, in a statement on Thursday, reiterated its commitment to securing justice for Dalits, minorities, OBCs, Adivasis, and other marginalised groups, accusing the Kejriwal-led Delhi government of neglecting and harming their interests during its 10-year tenure.

Nizamuddin emphasised Congress’ renewed strength in Delhi, citing Rahul Gandhi’s continued interactions with diverse groups across the Capital and the success of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav’s month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra. “Lakhs of residents pledged their support for Congress during the yatra in December,” he claimed.

The AICC Delhi in-charge also framed the Seelampur rally as a significant step in Congress’ campaign to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Congress will be fighting to throw out the corrupt and incompetent AAP from power, save the city from devastation, and put the capital back on the development track. Rahul Gandhi’s rally will set the tone and tenor of Delhi Congress’ aggressive campaigns in the assembly elections,” said Nizamuddin.

The Congress also posed pointed questions to AAP on issues like its alleged silence on the Jahangirpuri and east Delhi communal violence, the dismissal of Dalit minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Bilkis Bano case, and the Nizamuddin Markaz case. Additionally, the party questioned AAP’s unfulfilled promise of appointing a Dalit deputy chief minister in Punjab, the alleged halt in constructing Baba Saheb’s museum, and the lack of Dalit representation in the party.

Nizamuddin credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which spanned from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, as a key factor in Congress’ efforts to connect with citizens. “During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with all sections of people, gaining deep insight into the struggles, trials, and tribulations of the common man. Since then, he has been closely involved in their struggles by joining their daily work, whether they were truck drivers, potters, bakers, cobblers, farmers, or mechanics,” he said.