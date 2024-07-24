Rain lashes parts of Capital, waterlogging triggers snarls

New Delhi Rohtak Road was heavily waterlogged. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were the order of the day across city roads on Wednesday morning, as parts of Delhi recorded their first spell of heavy rainfall this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate showers on Thursday, before a reduction in rain intensity as the monsoon trough — presently close to Delhi — moves away, officials said.

Northwest and west Delhi were the worst hit, with 80mm of rainfall recorded at the Pusa weather station in the 24 hours till 8.30am on Wednesday, followed by 73mm of rainfall recorded at the Pitampura station in the same period. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm on the day, the Pusa station recorded a further 7mm of rainfall.

Moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of north, central and south Delhi, with the Narela station recording 34mm of rainfall, the Delhi University station recording 29mm and the Safdarjung station — considered the standard for Delhi — recording 27mm. Between 8.30am and 5.30am, the Safdarjung and DU stations recorded further rainfall of 9mm and 1mm, respectively.

As of Wednesday evening, the Safdarjung station received 154.2mm of rainfall in July, just short of the normal mark of 156.4mm till July 24.

An IMD official said rain intensity increased in the capital since Tuesday, after the monsoon trough, which was closer to central India, got closer to Delhi-NCR. “The movement of the trough and moisture due to a western disturbance led to creation of thunderclouds in the early hours of the day, with rain observed mostly between 7am and 9am. The second half of the day was clear,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Roads inundated

Following the downpour, Delhi Traffic Police advised motorists to avoid the Zakhira underpass, Outer Ring Road stretch from Vikaspuri towards Peeragarhi, Ring Road near Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rohtak Road, Ring Road stretch from Punjabi Bagh to Dhaula Kuan, Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg and Anand Parbat. Instances of trees being uprooted were also reported from Rajdhani College and areas near the Haryana Maitri Bhawan in Rani Bagh.

An official with the Public Works Department (PWD) control room said there were 35 complaints of waterlogging registered on the day. “Fifty-one calls were received at the control room but many of these were repeat complaints and the ones pertaining to other agencies. Around 35 complaints are related to PWD roads. Major waterlogging was observed at Zakhira underpass, Rohtak Road and Lawrence Road. Dewatering pumps are operational at all these sites.”

An official with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said nine complaints of waterlogging were received, mostly from the northern and western parts. Worst-affected roads were in central Delhi, near Zakir Hussain Marg, Krishi Bhavan, ITO and Karol Bagh.

MCD, in its monsoon report, said 30 complaints of waterlogging and 15 cases of trees being uprooted were reported on the day.

Humidity reigns

The rain gave way to sultry weather in the second half of the day, with humidity oscillating between 74% and 100%. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 33.8°C, which was a degree below normal and around three degrees down from the 36.2°C recorded a day earlier.

The heat index (HI) or “real feel” of the weather was, however, 47°C. The wet-bulb temperature, another indicator of thermal discomfort outside, was 29.3°C.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 24.8°C, three degrees below normal and down from 27.4°C recorded a day earlier. Delhi’s maximum and minimum are forecast to hover around 34 and 26°C respectively on Thursday.

The air quality index on the day was 97, classified as “satisfactory”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.