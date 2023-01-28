Rain likely in parts of Delhi, forecasts IMD

The National Capital is likely to witness isolated light rain on Sunday along with a rise in temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1°C on Saturday, around 2.9°C below the normal for this time of the year, and marginally above Friday’s minimum temperature reading of 5.8°C. Isolated rain is expected in Delhi on Sunday, forecasts show.

“The temperature will rise from Sunday on account of a new western disturbance and we might see isolated light rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD. According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17°C on Sunday while the minimum is likely to settle at 11°C. A cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers is expected during the day.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality continues to worsen, remains in the ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality continued in the ‘poor’ zone on Saturday. The city logged an air quality index (AQI) of 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin. On Friday, AQI stood in the ‘poor’ zone with a reading of 229. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

As per the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi-NCR developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology that CAQM relies on for its forecasts, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

“The air quality is likely to improve and remain in poor category on Monday and Tuesday,’ stated the forecast.