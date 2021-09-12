Rain to continue till morning in Delhi after record downpour, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till Sunday morning as the low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said Delhi will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17. "Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till tomorrow morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," Jenamani said according to news agency ANI.

He said that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years. "It has received 390 mm rainfall in September—the highest in 77 years, after 417mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139mm rainfall in four months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155mm in 1975,” the IMD scientist said.

Also read | Monsoon likely to withdraw late this year, Met predicts; more rain in store

Record heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years. It caused extensive waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped inside vehicles in flooded underpasses. At least seven houses were damaged and a wall at a Metro station collapsed in the Capital after the downpour.

Also read | Arrival area of Delhi airport’s T3 floods, over 100 flights delayed

As many as 380 complaints related to waterlogging were received by authorities in Delhi on Saturday after the national capital was pounded by the rain, officials said. Incidents of tree uprooting incidents were also reported in several areas across the city.

The Delhi Police said underpasses at Azadpur, Dwarka Link Road, Rani Khera and Pul Prahladpur were closed for traffic and vehicles diverted. They said Moti Bagh crossing, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka Link Road, Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, Uttam Nagar intersection, GT Karnal Road, Mukarba Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Hauz Khas (Outer Ring Road), were among the stretches worst affected on Saturday.

Also read | Intense showers, long dry spells: An exceptional monsoon for Delhi

Senior fire department officials on Saturday said that the control room received three calls reporting people trapped in vehicles that were stuck on waterlogged roads or underpasses across Delhi. They said the department rescued at least 59 people, trapped in four vehicles.

The weather department said Delhi recorded 117.9mm rainfall from 5:30am to 2.30pm on Saturday. IMD said on Saturday that a highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year.