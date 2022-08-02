Rains set to return to Delhi today, says IMD
The rains are set to return to the capital from Wednesday night, with the monsoon trough expected to shift towards Delhi from the Himalayan foothills over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While light rainfall is expected towards Wednesday night, the IMD said light to moderate showers are expected on both Thursday and Friday, with peak rainfall activity occurring between Friday and Saturday.
Safdarjung, representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, which is about normal for this time of the year. However, high humidity levels, ranging between 57% and 95% kept the discomfort quotient also high. According to the IMD, no rainfall was recorded at any Delhi station on Tuesday.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low 25.8°C, the IMD said, adding that the hottest location in the city was Pitampura, with a maximum of 37.7°C. Forecast for Wednesday says very light rainfall is expected in parts of the city, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 35 and 26°C, respectively.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough had moved to the Himalayan foothills over the past three days and is set to return to the Indo-Gangetic plains by Wednesday. “This will increase rainfall activity once again. We may see light rainfall spells over most parts of northern India on Wednesday night and on Thursday too, but moderate to intense rainfall spells are expected on Friday and Saturday,” he said.
Delhi ended July with 286.3mm of rainfall, an excess of around 36% against a normal monthly average 210.6mm. So far, in the two days of August, Delhi has recorded 1.2mm of rain; the monthly normal mark is 247.7mm, the IMD said.
In the absence of rain, meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly over the past 24 hours to register an average air quality index (AQI) of 84 (satisfactory) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin. It was 71 (satisfactory) on Monday.
“The AQI is in ”satisfactory” category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometres) is contributing to around 63% to PM10. For the next three days (August 3rd, 4th, and 5th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 10-15 km/hour causing moderate dispersion and the AQI is likely to be within “satisfactory” due to expected light rain spells,” said Safar, an air quality forecasting body of the Union government.
-
Plan to open Delhi University programmes for students of other varsities in works
The Delhi University is planning to introduce a scheme by which students from other universities or educational institutions and individuals will be able to study various courses offered by the varsity from next year and earn a certificate. Candidates will be able to study with regular students enrolled in a particular ,programme. The number of available seats in a course will be a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class.
-
BMC to restore freshwater lakes in Kurla, Kandivali under pilot project
Mumbai: By early 2024, two freshwater bodies in the city, namely Shital Talav in Kurla, L Ward and Shri Dingeshwar Talav in Kandivali west's Charkop area, under R South Ward, will have received an ecological and aesthetic makeover as part of a pilot project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. If successful, officials said this same model will be applied to as many of Mumbai's 70 odd freshwater lakes (within BMC limits) as possible.
-
BMC to cancel licenses of Bandra shop owners aiding illegal hawkers
Mumbai: Cracking down on illegal hawkers, BMC H (west) ward in Bandra has said that it will cancel licences of shop owners on Hill Road who encourage hawkers by renting their shops. The decision was taken after MLA Ashish Shelar Tuesday met assistant commissioner, Vinayak Vispute, H (west) ward, along with Manjunath Singe, DCP Zone IX and various resident groups from Bandra, Khar and Santacruz belt.
-
U.P. CM, other BJP leaders, bureaucrats put Tricolour as DP on social media
Taking a cue from top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, changed their display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour on social media, on Tuesday, and appealed to people to do similarly. The decision to change their profile pictures on social media with the “Tiranga” (Tricolour), came ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
-
Justice may be delayed, but it surely comes: Swapna Patkar
“I was attacked thrice, first in May 2013, when I had registered a case against unknown persons at Mahim police station. The second FIR was filed in June 2013 at Vakola police station after an attack on me and the third was registered in 2018 at Vakola police station after which a man was arrested for stalking me,” Patkar, who has lodged several complaints since 2013 against unknown people for stalking and harassment said. Patkar said that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrest by the ED cannot be called justice.
