Rains set to return to Delhi today, says IMD

The rains are set to return to the capital from Wednesday night, with the monsoon trough expected to shift towards Delhi from the Himalayan foothills over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While light rainfall is expected towards Wednesday night, the IMD said light to moderate showers are expected on both Thursday and Friday, with peak rainfall activity occurring between Friday and Saturday.

Safdarjung, representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, which is about normal for this time of the year. However, high humidity levels, ranging between 57% and 95% kept the discomfort quotient also high. According to the IMD, no rainfall was recorded at any Delhi station on Tuesday.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low 25.8°C, the IMD said, adding that the hottest location in the city was Pitampura, with a maximum of 37.7°C. Forecast for Wednesday says very light rainfall is expected in parts of the city, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 35 and 26°C, respectively.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough had moved to the Himalayan foothills over the past three days and is set to return to the Indo-Gangetic plains by Wednesday. “This will increase rainfall activity once again. We may see light rainfall spells over most parts of northern India on Wednesday night and on Thursday too, but moderate to intense rainfall spells are expected on Friday and Saturday,” he said.

Delhi ended July with 286.3mm of rainfall, an excess of around 36% against a normal monthly average 210.6mm. So far, in the two days of August, Delhi has recorded 1.2mm of rain; the monthly normal mark is 247.7mm, the IMD said.

In the absence of rain, meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly over the past 24 hours to register an average air quality index (AQI) of 84 (satisfactory) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin. It was 71 (satisfactory) on Monday.

“The AQI is in ”satisfactory” category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometres) is contributing to around 63% to PM10. For the next three days (August 3rd, 4th, and 5th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 10-15 km/hour causing moderate dispersion and the AQI is likely to be within “satisfactory” due to expected light rain spells,” said Safar, an air quality forecasting body of the Union government.