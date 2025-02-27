Rape accused in 2022 case assaulted 2 others: Delhi Police

Two men, arrested for raping a woman in a moving car in Preet Vihar in 2022, also raped and assaulted at least two other women over a 20-day period, Delhi Police have said in a charge sheet filed before a city court, citing videos of the victims that were recovered from the mobile phones of the accused. Police said during the investigation into the case, at least 12 more videos of similar rapes and assaults came to light. (File Photo)

The woman in the first case, aged 30, filed a police complaint that she made contact with DeepakAhlawat, 35, on a matrimonial website, and agreed to meet him for dinner. On December 12, 2022, she said, she met Ahlawat and his friend Mehraj Khan, 25 in the former’s car at Preet Vihar. The pair drove towards Baghpat, and allegedly took turns raping her in the back seat of the vehicle. If she resisted, the woman said, she was beaten using the butt of a pistol.

Four days later, on December 16, 2022, Ahlawat and Khan were arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 354C (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting a woman’s modesty), 323 (causing hurt), and 34 (common intention).

Police said during the investigation into the case, at least 12 more videos of similar rapes and assaults came to light. After the court was made aware of these videos, in December 2024, it ordered police to register a second case against the two accused. Accordingly, police filed a charge sheet into the matter on February 24.

“Video files were analysed carefully... it can be a possibility that the video might be created on 05.12.2022. The other video... the date of incident might be 26.11.2022 in which another lady is being sexually assaulted, threatened to be killed, and abused,” the document read.

HT has seen a copy of the charge sheet.

Police in the document stated that the videos showed the pair committing sexual assault, hurting threatening to kill, and voyeurism. They said the accused were shown the videos to help identify the women, but “no clue was provided by them”.