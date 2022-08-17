Rapid rail to deliver vegetables, milk in Delhi-NCR | What we know

The NCRTC established Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) - a rail-based, high-speed regional commuter transit system for Delhi-NCR, will also facilitate transportation of goods, Livehindustan reported. Several warehouses will be set up to facilitate the pick & drop, and storage of these goods.

The first RRTS train set arrived at Duhai depot in June from its manufacturing unit in Savli in Gujarat. Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Line successfully conducted its first trial on August 7.

Here’s what we know about the transportation of goods via rapid rail in Delhi-NCR

1. NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) will prepare special coaches for the transportation of goods. It is said that, unlike the passenger coaches, they will not have seats.

2. A network of warehouses is reportedly set to be laid across NCR. In the first phase, three warehouses will be built on the Delhi-Meerut route - at Modipuram, Duhai and Jangpura.

3. The move is said to be extremely beneficial for farmers. Agricultural and dairy farmers will be able to keep their milk, vegetables and other raw produce at the warehouse, reports say. These will later be transported to Delhi through the rapid rail network in its spare time.

4. This will also reduce the traffic jams on the roads. There may be a considerable decline in the number of heavy vehicles on the road. In conversation with Livehindustan, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said that rapid rail will become a major means of transporting passengers as well as goods in NCR.

5. The delivery of goods will be done when the tracks are empty - during the night and during off-peak hours in the day.

About Regional Rapid Transit System

RRTS is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. It is different from conventional Railways as it will provide reliable, high frequency, point-to-point regional travel at high speed along a dedicated pathway. It will be different from the metro in the sense that it will cover relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at a higher speed.

As of now, three corridors are being prioritised under Phase 1. These are Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor; Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor and Delhi - Panipat Corridor.

The NCRTC has set the target of 2023 to start operation on the 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai on the primary section of the corridor. The corridor will cover five stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depots. The entire project from Delhi to Meerut will be completed by 2025.

