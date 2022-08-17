Rapid rail to deliver vegetables, milk in Delhi-NCR | What we know
- A network of warehouses is set to be laid across NCR. In the first phase, three warehouses will be built on the Delhi-Meerut route - at Modipuram, Duhai and Jangpura.
The NCRTC established Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) - a rail-based, high-speed regional commuter transit system for Delhi-NCR, will also facilitate transportation of goods, Livehindustan reported. Several warehouses will be set up to facilitate the pick & drop, and storage of these goods.
The first RRTS train set arrived at Duhai depot in June from its manufacturing unit in Savli in Gujarat. Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Line successfully conducted its first trial on August 7.
Here’s what we know about the transportation of goods via rapid rail in Delhi-NCR
1. NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) will prepare special coaches for the transportation of goods. It is said that, unlike the passenger coaches, they will not have seats.
2. A network of warehouses is reportedly set to be laid across NCR. In the first phase, three warehouses will be built on the Delhi-Meerut route - at Modipuram, Duhai and Jangpura.
3. The move is said to be extremely beneficial for farmers. Agricultural and dairy farmers will be able to keep their milk, vegetables and other raw produce at the warehouse, reports say. These will later be transported to Delhi through the rapid rail network in its spare time.
4. This will also reduce the traffic jams on the roads. There may be a considerable decline in the number of heavy vehicles on the road. In conversation with Livehindustan, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said that rapid rail will become a major means of transporting passengers as well as goods in NCR.
5. The delivery of goods will be done when the tracks are empty - during the night and during off-peak hours in the day.
About Regional Rapid Transit System
RRTS is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. It is different from conventional Railways as it will provide reliable, high frequency, point-to-point regional travel at high speed along a dedicated pathway. It will be different from the metro in the sense that it will cover relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at a higher speed.
As of now, three corridors are being prioritised under Phase 1. These are Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor; Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor and Delhi - Panipat Corridor.
The NCRTC has set the target of 2023 to start operation on the 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai on the primary section of the corridor. The corridor will cover five stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depots. The entire project from Delhi to Meerut will be completed by 2025.
-
Cloudy sky, light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said Delhi is “likely to witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle” on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average maximum temperature was recorded at 33.1C, which was one degree below the normal temperature around this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6C, which was two degrees below the normal temperature at this time of the year.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru from August 17 - 19: Report
Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has planned scheduled power outages in the city on August 17 and 18 to undertake maintenance and repair works. Multiple projects were delayed in the city in the midst of relentless rain, such as the shifting of overhead cables underground. Many similar works are underway, which are usually carried out between 10 am to 6 pm.
-
Largest plane Airbus A380 to land in Bengaluru for the first time
Aviation enthusiasts are in for a treat as the world's largest plane, the Airbus A380, will be touching down in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for the first time on October 30, thanks to Emirates. Bengaluru will be the second Indian city to enjoy the luxury flying experience with the signature double-decker aircraft after Mumbai. The Airbus A380 is known for its extra legroom and large screens across all cabins for in-flight entertainment.
-
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meets top cop over Shivamogga banner row
Taking up the matter of recent clash in the state over portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting on Tuesday with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said that nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
-
3 women among 31 ministers inducted into Bihar’s new council of ministers
Three women were sworn in as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday days after he ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance. Sheela Mandal and Leshi Singh of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) were part of the previous government as well. There were also three women ministers in the previous government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics