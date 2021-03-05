IND USA
delhi news

R-Day violence: 19-year-old gets bail as he is not seen in any video footage resorting to violence

A Delhi court has granted bail to a 19-year-old man arrested in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, after the police said he has not been seen in any video footage taking part in the violence at the spot
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST

A Delhi court has granted bail to a 19-year-old man arrested in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, after the police said he has not been seen in any video footage taking part in the violence at the spot.

Additional sessions judge Samar Vishal granted the relief to Sumit, on furnishing a bail bond of 25,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to the violence in Nangloi area. The court noted that of the 20 accused persons arrested in the case, 19 have already been released on bail.

“Applicant/accused (Sumit) is a student stated to be pursuing two years diploma course from Govt Model ITI, Rohtak, online classes for which has started. On being asked from the prosecutor whether he is seen in any video footage committing violence at the spot, the reply came in negative. Considering the age of the applicant/accused, his clean antecedents and the period of incarceration, I deem it fit to release him on bail,” the judge said.

Police had alleged that Sumit was a part of the mob which on January 26, 2021, assaulted police officers near Nangloi Chowk and obstructed them from discharging their duty.

Police claimed that the accused was apprehended from the spot while he was running behind 10 other alleged accomplices who were on two tractors and were heading towards Peeragarhi. They further alleged that he was carrying a stick and resorting to violence.

The court, however, asserted that the right to protest also means the right to peacefully protest and not to resort to violence of any kind, even on provocation.

“The facts portrayed by the prosecution shows that the acts of the protesters/rioters cannot be condoned. However, the guilt or innocence of the applicant (Sumit) is a matter of trial and nothing can be said about it, at this stage,” the judge said in his order passed on March 4.

Protesting farmers had clashed with the police on January 26 during a tractor parade to highlight their demand for the repeal of three farm laws promulgated by the Centre. Several police personnel and farmers were injured in violence, in which one protester has also died.

R-Day violence: 19-year-old gets bail as he is not seen in any video footage resorting to violence

