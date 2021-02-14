Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week

Delhi added 911 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from February 8 till February 14. As many as 150 people were detected positive on February 14 (Sunday), which pushed the overall tally to nearly 637,000, according to the health department’s bulletin. The death toll stands at 10,891 while recoveries are more than 625,000, the bulletin showed. Nearly 190,000 people have been administered the first vaccine doses till now and they are turning up to receive their second dose.

Delhi has been witnessing a significant decline in its daily cases since the beginning of this year. On January 27, only 96 coronavirus disease cases had been added, which have been the lowest in more than nine months. No deaths were recorded—first on February 9 and then on February 13. Schools had opened for Classes 9 and 11 on February 5 after they had opened for Classes 10 and 12 on January 18. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on February 2 that the arrival of vaccines had kindled hope of schools being reopened soon.

Also Read| WHO’s Wuhan probe found signs of much wider Covid-19 outbreak in 2019: Report

After reporting the highest ever single-day spike of 6,725 cases on November 3 last year, the overall situation is currently improving in Delhi.

Here is a look at how the Capital fared during the week:

1. The highest cases (150) and recoveries (158) from the coronavirus disease were seen on February 14. The lowest cases were on February 9 (100) and the lowest recoveries were on February 10 (131).

2. On February 8 and February 12, three Covid-19 related deaths were added which have been the highest this week. No deaths were seen on February 9 and February 13.

3. This week, the recoveries (980) overtook the number of Covid-19 cases (911). However, the recoveries were less than the cases on February 11 and February 12. On February 11, 142 cases and 135 recoveries were added. While on February 12, 141 cases and 136 recoveries were added.

4. The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON