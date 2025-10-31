Red Fort to host mega event on Nov 1 to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, Delhi’s Foundation Day

Delhi’s Red Fort is set to come alive on November 1 with lights, music and flavours from across the country as the city celebrates its Foundation Day along with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Delhi assembly on Thursday, ahead of Patel’s 150th birth anniversary on October 31. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The event, titled “Meri Dilli Mera Desh – Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, is being organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports in collaboration with Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government.

The celebration will be a confluence of Delhi’s heritage, culture and community, featuring an evening of performances, projection mapping themed “Main Hoon Dilli (I am Delhi)”, and a live concert.

Officials said the highlight of the evening will be a light-and-sound show and projection mapping on the Red Fort’s façade, depicting Delhi’s transformation through the ages and paying tribute to Sardar Patel’s monumental role in uniting India.

“The event aims to celebrate the spirit of unity, resilience and inclusivity that defines Delhi, the heart of the nation. Apart from a food festival and concert, the evening will also feature cultural performances by artistes and students, showcasing traditional and modern art forms that reflect the capital’s cosmopolitan identity,” said Sood.

Adding to the festive spirit, a live musical performance by popular singer B Praak will headline the event.

For food lovers, the event promises to be a feast. The Delhi government has curated what it calls the city’s biggest food festival, featuring 52 stalls representing diverse cuisines from across India — from Delhi’s own street delicacies to regional specialities from every state.

“To give it a contemporary twist, 25 well-known food bloggers will be present to showcase the experience live on social media, amplifying the celebration’s reach beyond the venue. We have offered the food stalls free of cost to some popular outlets of Delhi to project the self-reliant side of businesses in the capital,” Sood added.

The festivities will begin at 6pm at Red Fort and are open to the public. Authorities expect a large turnout and have made arrangements for crowd management and security in coordination with Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a symposium was organised at the Delhi Assembly to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. Floral tributes were offered by Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan to Patel’s statue in the presence of Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi ministers.

A special exhibition titled “Sardar Patel and the Journey of India’s Unification” was also inaugurated at the Assembly premises, showcasing rare archival photographs and historical exhibits celebrating the life, vision and legacy of the Iron Man of India, officials said.

Additionally, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will celebrate Patel’s birth anniversary with an event on Friday morning, featuring its alumna and actor-director Nandita Das as chief guest.