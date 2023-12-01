Repair, restoration work begins at Chandni Chowk

Various government agencies began repair and restoration work around the pedestrianised Chandni Chowk area on Friday, a week after lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s inspection. Officials from the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation started the work with deep cleaning of the entire stretch to remove the tobacco stains. Delhi LG VK Saxena had inspected the Chandni Chowk pedestrianised stretch. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the maintenance work will include horticulture restoration around the central verges with the planting of saplings, repair of the white barricading sheets and other street furniture and removal of hanging electrical wires.

“The deep cleaning and sanitation work was started to ensure that tough stains are removed. The bollards and other street furniture along the footpath are also being mended,” said a PWD official.

Chandni Chowk, the busy wholesale and retail market area of the old city was revamped in 2021. The design changes were implemented and all of Chandni Chowk was pedestrianised with facade improvement. However, the situation deteriorated in the past two years.