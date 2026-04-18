New Delhi, On a surprise visit to RK Ashram Marg Metro station, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the station is being developed as a major interchange hub connecting the operational Blue Line with the Magenta Line. RK Ashram Marg Metro station to become major interchange hub: CM Gupta

The under-expansion station, part of the 28.92-km-long corridor from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, is part of Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project.

During the visit, Gupta reviewed the progress of works being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and said the Metro is the lifeline of Delhi, used by lakhs of passengers every day.

The chief minister said sections between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension, and from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, have already been opened for commuters, while work on the remaining stretches is progressing rapidly.

She said the corridor will pass through densely populated residential and commercial areas of West, North and Central Delhi and is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and help lower pollution levels.

A major part of the project includes nearly 7 km of twin tunnels and six underground stations, namely Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim and RK Ashram Marg, according to a statement.

Praising the engineering work, she said, despite difficult geological conditions such as hard rock and waterlogged soil, the construction is being carried out using advanced technology and safety measures without disrupting surface traffic and existing transport services.

Highlighting future expansion plans, Gupta said the Magenta Line will be extended from RK Ashram Marg to Inderlok via Indraprastha to improve connectivity to Central Delhi and important administrative areas, including Central Vista.

The extension will include a 9.91-km stretch from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha and an 11.9-km stretch from Indraprastha to Inderlok, it stated.

Once completed, the Magenta Line will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, covering around 88.4 km with 65 stations, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network and fully driverless, she said.

After the inspection, Gupta held a meeting with senior DMRC officials, asking them to speed up construction and keep public inconvenience to a minimum.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.