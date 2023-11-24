Rohini Asram case: CBI to seek IB’s help to arrest fake godman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Delhi high court that it is taking help of the intelligence bureau and Interpol to arrest absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing charges of rape, criminal intimidation and wrongfully confining minor girls and women in an ashram in Rohini. Virender Dev Dixit who is facing charges of rape, criminal intimidation and wrongfully confining minor girls and women in an ashram in Rohini. (HT Photo)

“We’re taking help from the intelligence bureau, Interpol and he (Dixit) appears to be outside and it appears that we’ll arrest him soon. We’ve constituted various teams to arrest him in India,” the probe agency’s counsel submitted before the bench of acting chief justice Manmohan on Friday.

Perusing the status report detailing the steps that were being undertaken by the probe agency to arrest him, the bench also comprising justice Mini Pushkarna adjourned the matter for January, 2024. “It seems that CBI is taking steps to comply with the directions passed by this court,” the bench had said in its order.

The court was considering a plea filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment in 2017 alleging that several minors and women were illegally locked up behind metal doors in inhumane conditions inside a fortress-like Ashram located in Rohini that was being run by Dixit.

Terming the matter as extremely urgent, the high court in December 2017 directed a team to visit the premises and had subsequently asked CBI to constitute a special investigation team to probe the cases of alleged sexual exploitation and illegal confinement against Dixit.In 2018, CBI issued non-bailable warrants and a blue corner notice was also issued by the Interpol to locate Dixit’s whereabouts. On September 12 this year, the court also granted CBI the liberty to freeze bank accounts that were being operated by him.