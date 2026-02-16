Rohini: Minor held over stabbing 16-yr-old to death

A minor boy was apprehended on Saturdayin connection with the murder of his 16-year-old friend during a quarrel over a cap in Rohini on Wednesday, police said, adding that the other suspect, also a minor, was currently on the run. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said a PCR call was received from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on February 11, stating that a critically injured boy had been admitted.

“The victim initially told doctors that he had fallen on an iron rod from the roof of his house. He succumbed to his injuries two days later on Friday,” the DCP said.

However, the post-mortem report revealed on Saturday that the injury was caused by a sharp-edged weapon, police said. A murder case was registered at Vijay Vihar police station and a probe initiated, they added.

According to investigators, the victim and his two friends were sitting on the roof of their building at Lal Quarters in Vijay Vihar when one of the boys snatched the victim’s cap.

“A verbal argument broke out and it soon escalated. One of the minors asked the other to restrain the victim and then stabbed him. The duo then allegedly coerced the injured boy into describing the assault as an accident, assuring him of medical help,” DCP Ranjan said.

Out of fear, the victim narrated the fabricated version to family members and hospital staff, police said.

During investigation, police apprehended one of the minors, while the main accused fled with family members. Search operations are ongoing to trace him, police said.