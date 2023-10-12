News / Cities / Delhi News / 50 lakh stolen from 2 pvt firm employees after fake cops stop car

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Oct 12, 2023 01:59 PM IST

DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain said two men dressed as traffic police personnel and riding a bike intercepted the car. One of them was carrying a wireless set

NEW DELHI: Two men impersonating traffic policemen on Wednesday stopped two employees of a private company travelling in a sports utility vehicle for checking and distracted them while their two accomplices stole a bag carrying 50 lakh from the vehicle’s boot in central Delhi’s IP Estate area, police said.

Two more men, associates of the two impersonating traffic policemen, also reached the spot and stole the bag containing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh (FILE PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The crime took place at about 5pm near Salimgarh flyover on the Outer Ring Road when the two employees of the leading pan masala company were returning to their Moti Nagar office in a Hyundai Venue after picking the money from a business associate in Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Ghasi Ram area, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

“As they reached the Salimgarh flyover, two men dressed as traffic police personnel and riding a bike intercepted the car. One of them was carrying a wireless set,” said Sain. The two men told the employees that they needed to search the car and opened the car’s boot. Moments later, their two accomplices also reached the spot on a motorcycle, picked the bag from the boot and sped away. “The men who had flagged down the car also followed their associates,” said DCP Sain.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 419 (theft after preparation for causing death, or hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the IP Estate police station.

After the two employees reported the crime to the local police station, police teams scanned footage from CCTV cameras along the routes taken by the suspects and concluded that the two men who wore a traffic policemen’s uniform were imposters and associates of the men who stole the bag.

A senior police officer said multiple teams have been formed to identify and track down the suspects. Officers from the district’s special crime teams have also been inducted to help with the probe.

    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

