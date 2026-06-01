New Delhi, Two days after the collapse of a multi-storey building in Saket claimed lives of six people, the MCD is set to launch a crackdown on illegal structures in south Delhi, officials said on Monday. Saket building collapse: MCD drive to identify, seal illegal structures in south Delhi

According to senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials, the civic body is likely to begin a seal-and-vacate drive on Monday, identifying buildings that violate building bye-laws in south Delhi.

"We will be issuing notices to all the unauthorised buildings having more than ground plus three floors . The drive will start in Mehrauli, Saket and other adjoining areas," a senior MCD official said.

"Illegal construction is rampant in Saidulajab, Paryavaran Complex and Freedom Fighters' Enclave in the Saket area alone. Similarly, in Mehrauli and nearby areas, illegal structures will be identified during an inspection," an official added.

According to officials, after the stipulated notice period is of 72 hours is over, the corporation will take action, including sealing and vacating the building found in violation.

The MCD seals properties or issues vacation notices for unauthorised construction, severe structural deviations or the operation of unpermitted commercial activities in non-conforming zones, they said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday posted on X that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions.

"Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated. The Delhi government stands with its people: committed to justice, accountability and public safety," she wrote.

The multi-storey structure in Saket's Saidulajab area came crashing down on Saturday, killing six people. The building housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.