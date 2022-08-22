Sanjay Singh slams BJP for ‘luring’ Manish Sisodia to quit Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been listed as an accused in the liquor policy case by the CBI and raids were carried out by the central investigation agency at the deputy CM’s house on August 19
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party failed in its attempt to “topple the Delhi government”, drawing reference from Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s claim that the national party “offered” him relief from “all cases” if he switches camp.
Singh said the BJP is in a state of shock after the “offer” was made public, and that the BJP’s “model of filing CBI-ED cases and buy MLAs” has been attempted to topple governments in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Goa, West Bengal and other parts of India.
“They wanted to topple the Delhi government by offering the deputy CM to close all CBI-ED cases by switching over to the party but they did not know that our party emerged from a people’s movement. The whole country is now watching BJP’s conduct and people will respond at the right time,” Singh said.
AAP had released a sting operation in 2014, purportedly showing then BJP Delhi vice-president Sher Singh Dagar attempting to influence Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohaniya.
Singh on Monday said the BJP co-opted all corruption-accused politicians in West Bengal after Saradha and Narada scam.
Also Read:‘Op Lotus fails in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal after Sisodia’s ‘BJP offer’ claim
“Similarly, in the case of the ‘water scam’ by [Assam CM] Himanta Biswa Sharma, the BJP published booklets documenting the large-scale corruption and a case was even filed in United States. Later, Sharma left the Congress, became a BJP member and now occupies the Assam CM’s post. Look at Maharashtra...Ajit Pawar was said to be a corrupt person and [deputy CM] Devendra Fadnavis used to claim that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will land up in jail. But he was later seen to be taking oath with the help of BJP in a clandestine manner,” Singh said.
BJP and AAP have been at loggerheads over the alleged ‘excise policy scam’ in Delhi. Sisodia has been listed as an accused in the liquor policy case by the CBI and raids were carried out by the central investigation agency at the deputy CM’s house on August 19.
On Monday, he made the sensational claim of receiving an offer from the BJP to switch camps.
“I got a message. It had two parts. One said that all CBI and ED cases against me will be closed. The other part [of the message] asked me to leave AAP and join the BJP, and they’ll make me a chief minister candidate. All these cases are false. I’m with Kejriwal because I am honest,” Sisodia said at a press conference in Ahmedabad.
