Satpula Lake to be revived, algal water remedied

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has said that it has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to revive the Satpula Lake in south Delhi and take several remedial measures, including resume operation of a non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP) next to it. Once restored, DDA will have to share a report on the water quality of STP, it said. Located next to Khirki village, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli and Saket, the lake, believed to be constructed in the 14th century during the reign of Muhammad Shah Tughlaq (Muhammad bin Tughluq) is part of the Satpula monument complex. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

DPCC, which carried out an inspection of the lake in May, said that the water body was found to be “highly eutrophic” and requires attention. The inspection was carried out following the April orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took suo motu cognisance of a news article that said sewage water was being pumped into the lake from a large drain from the neighbouring Khirki village.

In its report to NGT, DPCC said that very little water was found inside the lake, which, however, was found to be mostly eutrophic — exhibiting high algal bloom due to nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous entering it in large water quantities. Such water bodies have limited oxygen and thus, cannot support aquatic life.

“The Satpula Lake was found to be highly eutrophic. There was an open drain adjacent to the lake. The lake is part of a DDA park and is being maintained by it,” said DPCC in its report, dated August 16, which was shared with NGT on Sunday, ahead of a hearing on Monday.

It said that though an STP of 20 kilolitres per day (KLD) was found on site, it was found to be non-functional. “The park operator informed that they take waste water from the adjacent drain and dispose of the treated effluent in the pond for its rejuvenation. However, it was seen that the STP was non-functional and no water was being treated or pumped into the lake since long,” the report added. To rectify this, the DPCC issued a letter to DDA on July 29, asking for the plant to be made operational again and that a report on the water quality needed to be shared within 15 days. DDA is yet to reply or share a report, DPCC added.

DDA, when contacted, did not respond to HT’s queries on the lake.

Located next to Khirki village, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli and Saket, the lake, believed to be constructed in the 14th century during the reign of Muhammad Shah Tughlaq (Muhammad bin Tughluq) is part of the Satpula monument complex.

The complex itself has Delhi’s old cities visible in the vicinity. It has Qila Rai Pithora to its west, Siri Fort to its north, Tughlaqabad Fort to its southeast and Jahanpanah towards the east.

In 2019, the Delhi Jal Board approved plans to revive 11 water bodies using STPs, which included Satpula Lake.