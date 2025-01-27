SC makes colour coded stickers must to get vehicle documents

The Supreme Court on Monday made colour-coded stickers mandatory for issuance of various documents such as pollution under control (PUC) certificates, transfer of vehicle ownership, and duplicate registration, among others, for vehicles plying in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) as part of its mammoth push to rid Delhi of pollution. These stickers help identify the fuel type of vehicles that helps in identifying end-of-life vehicles as diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles beyond 15 years are not permitted to be used in Delhi-NCR. (HT Archive)

Passing a slew of orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer and activist MC Mehta, seeking steps to curb pollution in Delhi, a bench headed by justice Abhay S Oka noted that though this rule was enforced in Delhi-NCR from April 1, 2019, hardly 30% vehicles registered prior to that date had the colour coded stickers.

The order of the court mandated blue hologram-based stickers for petrol and CNG vehicles, orange for diesel-run vehicles and grey for the rest of the vehicles.

The bench, also comprising justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said, “To ensure vehicles registered before or after April 1, 2019, show compliance, we direct NCR states not to effect transfer of ownership, addition of hypothecation, change of address, hypothecation continuation, duplicate registration certificate, cancellation of hypothecation, all permit and fitness related activities. These activities shall not be undertaken if vehicle is not compliant with our order.”

The Delhi government informed the court that such an order had already been issued by the state transport department to all zonal and district traffic offices on January 23 this year. In addition, the court held, “The NCR states shall issue directions that no PUC certificate be issued under compliance is made with our order.”

Posting the matter for further hearing on March 24, the bench further directed the Centre and NCR states to consider taking a policy decision on having the bulk of vehicles used by government, public authorities, etc electric operated, to further minimise the pollution load. The report is to be filed by March 17 this year.

Vehicular pollution in Delhi is deemed one of the major contributors to air pollution causing an increase in levels of noxious gases and particulate matter.

The NCR extends to eight districts in Uttar Pradesh including Noida and Ghaziabad, 14 districts in Haryana including Faridabad and Gurugram, and Rajasthan’s Alwar and Bharatpur districts, besides the whole of Delhi.

The court passed the orders as part of an ongoing hearing from January to March this year focusing on various aspects causing pollution in Delhi. On Monday, the bench took up the issue of vehicular pollution, thermal power plants and untreated solid waste generated in the city.

A note presented by senior advocate Aparajita Singh assisting the court as amicus curiae pointed out that on August 13, 2018, this court mandated all vehicles in Delhi-NCR to have high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers, included under the Motor Vehicles Act as the “third registration mark”. However, this rule was not mandatory for remaining states and union territories in the country, she added.

Violation of this rule attracts a minimum fine of ₹2,000 (maximum of ₹5,000) for the first offence under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MV Act) and for subsequent offence, an imprisonment for one year or minimum fine of ₹5,000 (maximum of ₹10,000).

The Delhi government represented by advocate Jyoti Mendiratta filed a short response informing the court that hologram-based stickers shall be affixed on all existing vehicles at the earliest as the transport department has authorised all motor vehicle dealers to affix the sticker and public advertisements have been issued urging the vehicle owners to approach these dealers.

Pollution by thermal plants

The court also examined the issue of pollution caused by coal-based power plants, estimated to contribute 8% of city’s pollution load. The bench noted that 11 thermal power plants (TPP) exist in Delhi-NCR of which four fall within a 10km radius of Delhi.

Singh informed the court that some of these TPPs were established prior to December 2003, and several of these old TPPs are yet to comply with the emission standards. She pointed out that the Centre has extended the deadline for these plants to comply with the emission standards till 2027, thus allowing these non-compliant plants to remain operational.

The bench observed, “If this deadline is extended, it will create a huge problem for Delhi-NCR.” The court passed an order directing the Union to inform how many of the 11 plants have “retiring” units and asked the commission for air quality management (CAQM) to recommend measures to be followed by the 11 plants in the interregnum.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Union government informed the court that the rationale for pushing the dates for emission standards compliance is in public interest to meet the growing energy needs of the capital.

The amicus informed the court that these thermal plants emit nitrogen and sulphur oxide gases into the environment which adds to the city’s pollution load. The bench said, “Let CAQM consult Centre. Not that we want to stop these plants, but something has to be done for Delhi.”