SC: Probe case of Russian woman who fled country

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a “deeper probe” into the conspiracy involving the missing Russian woman accused of violating the apex court’s order in fleeing the country with her child after the Delhi Police, for the first time, revealed to the court the involvement of a senior Russian diplomat who “arranged” her escape. (Shutterstock)

According to the police’s status report, the senior Russian diplomat in Delhi allegedly instructed an Indian businessman to arrange a taxi for the woman and organised payment – ₹75,000 cash – for the cabbie through the businessman, who has been associated with Russian companies for the past 15 years. He used to visit the Russian Embassy for official work, he disclosed in his statement to the police.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sharply criticised the Delhi Police for not interrogating the staff of the Russian embassy where the woman – Viktoria Basu – had last visited before she fled India in July. Investigations revealed that she took a taxi to Bihar, escaped into Nepal, boarded a flight to Sharjah and took a connecting flight to Russia, where she is currently supposed to be residing.

“There is brazen violation of this court’s order and it has happened due to active collusion and connivance of persons named in the Delhi Police report. It includes certain officials of the Russian Embassy,” the bench observed.

There was no immediate response from the Russian Embassy.

The Delhi Police status report, a copy of which has been seen by HT, stated: “During the investigation of the case, Vivan Sehgal [the Indian businessman], who booked the taxi on behalf of Arthur Gerbst, counsellor head, Russian Embassy, New Delhi, has been examined and interrogated. He has submitted that as he has been associated with Russian companies since last 15 years and used to visit the Russian Embassy for official work and on July 4, 2025, he went to the Russian Embassy for visa extension. He was asked by Gerbst to book a taxi from Delhi to Sanuli, UP, and later on he asked to book the taxi from Delhi to Narkatiaganj (Bihar) which he booked from KTC (India) Ltd.”

The report further mentions that Sehgal was paid ₹75,000 in cash by the same officer to be given to the driver when he went to collect his visa on July 9. The police have recorded the statements of both Sehgal and the driver.

In a sealed cover submission, Basu’s Indian husband placed before the court further documents alleging that Russian diplomats not only assisted but financed her escape, with air tickets purchased through a Hong Kong agency. The bench, citing the material, said: “These documents clearly demonstrate complicity of officers of the Russian Embassy and other private individuals. How financial assistance was provided, how tickets were bought – these require a deeper probe.” It also faulted Delhi Police for “negligence” that enabled the abduction.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said both the Delhi Police and the ministry of external affairs (MEA) were making efforts to track Basu and the child. Acting on an earlier direction of August 22, the MEA has approached Russia under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to determine their whereabouts.

A separate MEA report, a copy of which has been seen by HT, stated that India’s request under MLAT not only sought confirmation on Basu and the child but also asked Russian prosecutors to probe the alleged role of Gerbst.

“As of now, we are constrained not to issue directions to such authorities with whom the matter is required to be taken up through diplomatic channels,” the court noted, adding that modalities must be pursued by MEA through established diplomatic routes.

The matter has been adjourned for 10 days to allow fresh status reports from MEA and Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said it was pursuing a blue corner notice against Basu and had reminded MEA to clarify whether new Russian passports were issued to her or the child. The child’s Indian passport remains with the Supreme Court -- a fact the bench flagged with concern, noting that his departure could only have been possible with a fresh passport or a forged one.

The court has previously accused the police and MEA of treating the case as “just another matrimonial dispute.”

“The child has been snatched from the custody of the Supreme Court of India,” the court had emphasised in previous hearings (on August 1), reminding authorities that the dignity and authority of the apex court be upheld.

Basu, who came to India in 2019, had moved the court in 2023 seeking full custody of her son after her marriage broke down. Following failed reconciliation attempts, the court in May this year granted shared custody, allowing each parent three days a week with the child. It had also extended Basu’s visa and directed police to maintain vigil at her residence.

On July 7, her husband reported her disappearance. What began as a frantic police hunt at airports and border states soon revealed a more elaborate escape: Basu left Delhi by taxi, crossed into Nepal on July 12, and flew out to Sharjah before vanishing into Russia.