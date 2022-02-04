Schools, gyms to reopen in Delhi from Monday; night curfew relaxed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed the reopening of schools in a phased manner for students of classes 9 to 12, as well as higher education and coaching institutes, and gyms from Monday amid a drop in Covid-19 cases. It has disallowed unvaccinated teachers from returning to work.

The DDMA said drivers of cars will be exempted from wearing masks if they are travelling alone and all offices can now function with 100% attendance.

The night curfew has also been relaxed and it will be imposed from 11pm to 5am. It has been in place from 10pm to 5am.

A DDMA official said the relaxations were announced in view of a significant improvement in the Covid situation. A large number of students in the 15-18 age group have also been vaccinated, the official added.

The health department carried out an assessment of infection trends and recommended to the DDMA to roll back the remaining curbs. The changes will be implemented after the DDMA issues an order by Friday evening. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was due to share more details on a DDMA meeting.

On January 27, the DDMA lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions in marketplaces. It also allowed cinemas, restaurants, and bars to reopen with a 50% cap on seating. No change has been made on the cap.

Most restrictions on commercial activities have now been lifted.

Experts have been warning the continued closure of schools was harming learning outcomes as well as the mental well-being of children. Since March 2020, schools have mostly been closed in Delhi.

Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said the Covid positivity in Delhi is under 5% and decreasing fast across the country. He added a majority of cases are mild in nature and mortality is only among those with comorbid conditions. Kishore said, therefore, restoring normalcy is important. “Reopening of school is vital for students for their growth and development and same applied to gyms and other business establishments.”

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3%, the lowest since the year began. The Capital crossed the peak of a milder wave of infections over three weeks back.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal welcomed the DDMA’s move to ease the curbs. “The DDMA has made the right move. It should also have lifted the night curfew so that the business establishments get more time for operations. It is a good move to allow gyms to reopen because thousands of workers associated with these establishments are facing unemployment.”

The Delhi Gym Association said around 500,000 people are dependent on gyms for their livelihood while welcoming the move. “Gym owners have already suffered a lot of financial losses due to lockdown and all of the gym owners are in debt. The DDMA decision comes as a big relief for gyms owners and those employed in the sector,” said Chirag Sethi, the association’s vice-president.

