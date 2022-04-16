SDMC at pains to find operators for 16 crematoria in rural areas
- “Out of the seven applications, six were found to be meeting the criterion set by the municipal corporation,” said a senior public health official.
Despite several attempts to find NGOs to manage and run its funeral centres, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has found few takers to run cremation grounds located in remote rural areas.
A letter written by SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to the standing committee dated February 3, 2022, states the corporation invited ‘expression of interest’ from NGOs and self-help groups to manage 22 of its cremation grounds and burial grounds twice over the last six months but the civic body received applications for adopting only seven cremation grounds for development and day-to-day maintenance.
In a meeting held on March 31, the standing committee of the SDMC granted approval for adoption of only six cremation units, including two facilities at Harkesh Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan CNG; an electric crematoria under the central zone; two crematoria in Chhawla and Dwarka Sector-24 under Najafgarh zone; and another one in Bindapore under the west zone.
A second public health official, who was part of the selection committee, said most of the unallocated funeral centres are located near rural belts. “NGOs do not prefer to take up these units as they are located in remote areas and receive very few bodies on an average. Moreover, we have also received several complaints of interference in operations from local villagers, who prefer to bring their own wood and make their own arrangements,” said the official.
Over the last three years, the municipal corporations have been trying to outsource the operation of funeral centres to reduce the manpower deployed at the units.
Of the 42 funeral centres under the SDMC, 20 are already run by self-help groups.
“We have seen improvement in operations and maintenance of crematoria managed by NGOs as earlier, people complained about the quality of wood and there were allegations of extra charges...,” said an official.
Leader of the house Inderjeet Sehrawat said alternative arrangements in the form of making local gram samiti or local charitable organisations will have to be made to address the issue of non-adoption of village crematoria. “We will work out arrangements with residents of these villages,” he added.
Suman Gupta, general secretary of the NGO Badi Panchaya, which operates Nigambodh Ghat, said, “The number of platforms has gone up from 70 to 120 since we took over in 2011.”
Woman murders her 3-month-old daughter after fight with husband
After a quarrel with her husband, a 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old daughter, using a thread tied around the infant's neck, at their residence in north-west Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and added that the accused, Anjali Devi, was arrested from their rented house on the fourth floor of a building in Haiderpur on the same day.
NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks
In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park. The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, nDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay added.
‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board
Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit. The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).
2 held for duping DU prof of ₹1.5L
Two men, who allegedly duped a Delhi University professor of ₹1.5 lakh last month by offering air tickets for his travel to Canada, have been arrested by the police's cyber cell, Delhi police said on Friday. One of the accused persons, Praveen Tiwari (34), was arrested from Tiwari's home town in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Thursday where he had gone for his engagement.
AAP lashes out at BJP after Delhi chief felicitates 8 who vandalised CM’s home
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines, evoking sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the saffron party was promoting hooliganism. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands.
