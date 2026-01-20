Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    SE Delhi: 3 arrested for robbing, stabbing man

    According to police, the victim, Asha Ram is from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj and resides in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. On January 16 night, Ram was on his way when a woman stopped him, allegedly seeking help.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 3:50 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman, her husband and brother, have been arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing a 42-year-old man on the Ring Road in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said on Sunday.

    The three accused were arrested the next day (Representative photo)
    The three accused were arrested the next day (Representative photo)

    According to police, the victim, Asha Ram is from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj and resides in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. On January 16 night, Ram was on his way when a woman stopped him, allegedly seeking help.

    As soon as he stopped, the woman, later identified as Muskan, was joined by her husband Alam alias Raj, 26, and her brother Zubair, 18. Police said Raj and Zubair dragged him into nearby bushes, robbed him of two mobile phones and 5,000 in cash, and forced him to transfer another 5,000 online.

    “When the victim resisted, Zubair stabbed him three to four times, leaving him bleeding heavily. They then shifted him back from the bushes to the roadside and informed one of his acquaintances about his location,” an investigator said.

    A passerby then spotted Ram lying injured and informed the police. He was then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he underwent surgery on his leg and is stated to be out of danger, police said.

    The three accused were arrested the next day and two stolen mobile phones, 9,200 in cash and the knife used in the attack were recovered.

    During interrogation, Alam allegedly told the police that he wanted to organise a grand wedding ceremony and needed money for it.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/SE Delhi: 3 Arrested For Robbing, Stabbing Man
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes