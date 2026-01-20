SE Delhi: 3 arrested for robbing, stabbing man

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman, her husband and brother, have been arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing a 42-year-old man on the Ring Road in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said on Sunday. The three accused were arrested the next day (Representative photo)

According to police, the victim, Asha Ram is from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj and resides in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. On January 16 night, Ram was on his way when a woman stopped him, allegedly seeking help.

As soon as he stopped, the woman, later identified as Muskan, was joined by her husband Alam alias Raj, 26, and her brother Zubair, 18. Police said Raj and Zubair dragged him into nearby bushes, robbed him of two mobile phones and ₹5,000 in cash, and forced him to transfer another ₹5,000 online.

“When the victim resisted, Zubair stabbed him three to four times, leaving him bleeding heavily. They then shifted him back from the bushes to the roadside and informed one of his acquaintances about his location,” an investigator said.

A passerby then spotted Ram lying injured and informed the police. He was then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he underwent surgery on his leg and is stated to be out of danger, police said.

The three accused were arrested the next day and two stolen mobile phones, ₹9,200 in cash and the knife used in the attack were recovered.

During interrogation, Alam allegedly told the police that he wanted to organise a grand wedding ceremony and needed money for it.