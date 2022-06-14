Searing heat continues in Delhi, respite likely from Thursday

At least three stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius (°C) or higher on Monday as the heat kept up its vice grip on the city, even as the weather office predicted that this may change from Thursday, forecasting that a western disturbance may push the mercury down.

Safdarjung Delhi’s base weather station, on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7°C, marginally below the previous day’s reading of 43.9°C and four above the normal for this time of the year. Meanwhile, the minimum on Monday was 31.6°C, more than a degree below Sunday’s reading 32.8°C.

The Najafgarh station was Monday’s hottest, with a reading of 46.6°C. It was followed by Mungeshpur (46.3°C), Sports Complex (46°C), and the Ridge (45.5°C) stations.

A heatwave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.

IMD’s weekly forecast said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 43°C on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky expected. It also said there is a possibility of very light rain.

IMD’s weekly forecast said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 43°C on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky expected.

Strong surface winds (blowing at speeds of 25-35km/hour) are expected on Tuesday.

IMD officials have predicted a fall in maximum temperatures from Thursday on account of a western disturbance.

“Under the influence of consecutive western disturbances and lower level easterlies, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is expected till Wednesday. Subsequently, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Delhi and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh is expected on Thursday and Friday,” stated IMD on Monday.

RK Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that temperatures in Delhi are expected to dip below 40 degrees from Thursday. “We will have some cloudy development on Tuesday, but the likelihood of rain and subsequent respite from the heat is expected from June 16. There will be a major source of relief from June 16 since the temperature is expected to go below 40°C. We will not see any major heat waves after that,” said Jenamani.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Monday improved and entered the “moderate” category with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 200.