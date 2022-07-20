Home / Cities / Delhi News / Second DSEU skill centre launched in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj
Second DSEU skill centre launched in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj

In order to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities, the state government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse Centre in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj
Published on Jul 20, 2022
HT Correspondent

In order to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities, the state government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse Centre in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj.

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said the centre will address the skill development needs of the youth living in slum clusters in and around the area. “This Lighthouse will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses and a plethora of employment opportunities for young people between 18-30 years of age. DSEU is the first varsity in the country, which has taken such a unique step to equip the youth of underserved communities with new age skills at a university-level centre in the slum clusters itself. Students registered with the Lighthouse will get direct admission to graduation courses at DSEU. They can either get the certification course or complete their graduation degree,” he said while inaugurating the centre.

Sisodia said that during the pandemic, millions of people lost their jobs across the country. Keeping in view the need for jobs in Delhi, it is important to provide the youth with world-class skills, professional development and job-oriented skills training.

He added that students usually struggle for admission to college. “But the Delhi government has made such a unique programme wherein DSEU will go to the slums and give admission to the children there,” he said.

