Second DSEU skill centre launched in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj
In order to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities, the state government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse Centre in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj.
Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said the centre will address the skill development needs of the youth living in slum clusters in and around the area. “This Lighthouse will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses and a plethora of employment opportunities for young people between 18-30 years of age. DSEU is the first varsity in the country, which has taken such a unique step to equip the youth of underserved communities with new age skills at a university-level centre in the slum clusters itself. Students registered with the Lighthouse will get direct admission to graduation courses at DSEU. They can either get the certification course or complete their graduation degree,” he said while inaugurating the centre.
Sisodia said that during the pandemic, millions of people lost their jobs across the country. Keeping in view the need for jobs in Delhi, it is important to provide the youth with world-class skills, professional development and job-oriented skills training.
He added that students usually struggle for admission to college. “But the Delhi government has made such a unique programme wherein DSEU will go to the slums and give admission to the children there,” he said.
-
After transport department, Delhi govt to soon introduce faceless services in revenue department
The Delhi government plans to soon introduce faceless services in the revenue department along the lines of services in the transport department, which were introduced in August last year, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi and southwest Delhi will be the first two districts where the services will be introduced on a pilot basis.
-
Three held for ₹38 lakh robbery on Delhi’s Def Col flyover
Four days after two people were robbed of Rs38lakh on the Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi, the police on Wednesday said that they have arrested three suspects. When the police reached the spot, two persons -- Anit Kumar Yadav and Chhatar Singh -- told the officers that they work for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, and were returning to their office after collecting Rs38 lakh from a readymade garments traders in Lajpat Nagar-IV.
-
Delhi LG to launch a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena will launch a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from Friday to mark 75 years of India's independence. As part of the campaign, the LG has directed agencies to decorate prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with the Tricolour, organise “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students and illuminate flyovers, a statement of the LG office said Wednesday.
-
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates two new hostels at Delhi Technological University
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new hostels at the Delhi Technological University, which will be able to accommodate over 1,000 students, on Wednesday. The two hostels—Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel—are named after former president Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. Besides the hostels, DTU will soon get two new academic blocks for over 3,000 students, which are currently under construction.
-
Six flights diverted, operations at Delhi airport hit for 3 hours
Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon hit flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for over two hours due to the with a total of seven flights being diverted to nearby airports. Officials at the Delhi airport also reported that more than 75 flights were delayed due to inclement weather. The officials said that the seven flight diversions took place within one hour between 1.30 and 2.30 pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics