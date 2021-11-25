Second phase of works at Noida international airport to begin from 2031

The Noida international airport in Jewar, the first phase of which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, will commence the second phase of construction by 2031-32, said officials from the civil aviation ministry in the know of the matter.

The estimated cost of the Noida international airport is around ₹29,560 crore, of which the first phase, which will cater to 12 million passengers per annum (on completion), entails an outlay of ₹4,588 crore.

A total of 1,334 hectares of land have been allocated for the first phase of the airport project, that will be constructed in four phases. Two runways will be constructed in the first phase. According to officials in the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), the first flight is expected to take off from the airport in 2024 once the works in the first phase are completed.

“Jewar airport will help in the development of the nation. It will be Asia’s biggest airport. It will also create employment opportunities for more than one lakh [100,000] people,” Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told ANI.

“The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the airport’s development. Operations from the second phase ofthe airport is expected to commence from 2036-37,”said Rajiv Bansal, secretary, MoCA.

After the completion of the works in the second phase, the airport is expected to handle 30 million passengers.

Works proposed in the third phase of the airport is likely to start from 2036-37. Once completed, the airport will cater to 50 million passengers per annum. The fourth phase, whose construction is expected to start from around 2040, is expected to handle 70 million passengers per year.

“Apart from three greenfield airports (Jewar, Mopa and Navi Mumbai), expansion work in brownfield airports is being done across the country,” said Bansal.

He added currently, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport is also being expanded, after which it will handle 110 million passengers. Currently, the passenger handling capacity of Delhi airport is 69 million/year. The Delhi International Airport Limited has invested ₹10,000 crore for the expansion work.

“Apart from the fourth runway that is being constructed, the Delhi airport will also see parallel taxiways and new terminal buildings,” said a MoCA official in the know of the matter.