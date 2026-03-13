New Delhi, A group of boys alleged entered the premises of the girl's hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia university late on Thursday and engaged in a brawl on the campus, with students claiming the security breach is not an isolated incident but a frequent occurrence. Security lapse alleged at Jamia girls' hostel as boys barge into premises; students demand probe

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media which shows a group of boys fighting among themselves, while a security guard tries to rush them outside the premises. The video was not be independently verified by PTI.

No response on the incident was immediately available from the university administration and police confirmed that no PCR calls were received in this regard.

According to BA student Sanya, who lives in the hostel, at least five to six boys entered the premises around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

"There is no confirmation on whether the group of men who entered the hostel premises are students or not. A group of girls were at the entrance gate, where they were signing themselves in, when the boys just pushed past them and entered the premises. They were fighting among themselves," Sanya told PTI.

Meanwhile, the JMI unit of Students' Federation of India released a statement on Friday, condemning the incident and demanding immediate investigation by the university administration.

"This is not the first time such a breach has occurred. Repeated incidents have highlighted the lack of adequate security arrangements both inside the campus and around hostel premises," SFI said in their statement.

The students' organisation demanded an FIR be lodged against the perpetrators and strict action be taken against the officials whose negligence facilitated the security breach.

Atikur Rehman, a Jamia student and a member of SFI, said while strict curfews are imposed on women students staying in the hostel, adequate attention is not given to security.

"If the students reach after the 10 pm curfew, they are asked to bring letters from guardians. On the other hand, the administration fails to guarantee security within the hostel. This is a major lapse," Rehman said.

The JMI unit of National Students' Union of India have also condemned the incident and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.