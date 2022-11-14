Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Sensitive info leaked': AAP ex-communication officer to Delhi HC on excise case

Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:50 PM IST

The AAP's former communication in-charge was arrested by the CBI in September.

The Delhi High Court. (HT Photo)
The Delhi High Court. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

As the probe intensifies in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party's former communication-in-charge and businessman - Vijay Nair - has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that sensitive information linked to his case is being leaked to the media by the probe agencies.

The high court has asked both the central agencies probing the matter - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate - to share press communications, which have been officially released.

