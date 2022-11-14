'Sensitive info leaked': AAP ex-communication officer to Delhi HC on excise case

As the probe intensifies in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party's former communication-in-charge and businessman - Vijay Nair - has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that sensitive information linked to his case is being leaked to the media by the probe agencies.

The high court has asked both the central agencies probing the matter - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate - to share press communications, which have been officially released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON