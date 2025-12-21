Serial burglar arrested; four cases across Delhi, Rajasthan solved

The Delhi Police crime branch on Saturday said it had arrested a 40-year-old south Delhi resident accused of running a burglary gang involved in thefts across Delhi and Rajasthan, an arrest that has led to the solving of four burglary cases and the recovery of a vehicle used in the crimes. Two cases were from Udaipur, one from Jaipur and one from Mehrauli, officials said while detailing the inter-state operation. (File photo)

The accused, identified as Amit Gupta, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Police also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car that was allegedly used in all four burglaries.

“Of the four burglary cases solved, two were registered at Savina police station in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and another at Chitrakoot police station in Jaipur. The fourth case was registered at Delhi’s Mehrauli police station,” Yadav said.

He added that Gupta is a habitual offender with a criminal history involving 13 previous cases. According to police, Gupta operated a gang along with his associates Rahul, Faizan, and Jai Chand. “They barged into houses to steal high-value items,” Yadav said, adding that raids are underway to arrest the remaining three accused.

Police said the gang targeted residential properties and operated across multiple states, with investigations continuing to trace the involvement of other associates and recover stolen property.