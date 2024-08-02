 1 dead after portion of a building collapses in Delhi's Jahangirpuri | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
1 dead after portion of a building collapses in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

ByHT News Desk
Aug 02, 2024 04:48 PM IST

One woman has been rescued so far and taken to the hospital, and the search operation for others is underway, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

One person has been killed after a portion of a building collapsed on Friday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Officials are concerned that several others may be trapped under the debris.

Woman being rescued from the rubble after a building collapsed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon.
Woman being rescued from the rubble after a building collapsed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon.(via HT )

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg, so far, four people, including a woman, have been rescued and taken to the hospital. The search operation for others is underway.

The DFS chief said that they received an emergency call at 12:51 PM, after which five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

Local police and other rescue teams were mobilized to assist with the efforts, and the rescue operation is currently underway, officials added.

(This is developing story. Please check back for updates)

News / Cities / Delhi / 1 dead after portion of a building collapses in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
