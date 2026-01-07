Shahdara murders: Masked suspect also spotted on stairwell

Police on Tuesday said they have found more CCTV footage of the masked person suspected in the killing of an elderly couple in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park, this time on the stairs of the apartment building, adding that they had also learnt more information in the movement of their son, who had been briefly held in the case, on the day of the murder. The bodies of victims, Virendra Bansal (75) and his wife Parvesh Bansal (65), were found by their son at their third-floor residence on the Sunday around 12.30 am. (Hindustan)

On Monday, investigators had spotted a masked person in CCTV footage from near the house at 6.30pm and then around 8.20pm on Saturday. In the new video, police said on Tuesday, the suspect can be seen walking down the stairs of the apartment building, wearing a hoodie, gloves and a mask.

The person is looking down, police said, adding that he was seen in other footage as well “trying to avoid cameras” and “look away”. They are still trying to establish who this person is.

“We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the masked suspect. They could be a known person or maybe hired,” added the officer.

Earlier, according to investigating officers, an initial probe has suggested that Virendra was struck on the head and face with a heavy object while Parvesh was strangled to death. Parvesh’s jewellery was also found to be missing from her body.

However, on Tuesday, police found jewellery and cash inside their room. “The accused also had a friendly entry. We are not sure of the motive yet. It could be robbery or a personal dispute. We also suspect that the accused had a spare key or managed to make a duplicate key to the house. The residence has an electronic lock system,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Police said they also found footage that show Vaibhav was at his gym and later at a friend’s house on the night of the murder.