close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Shallow fog engulfs Delhi as AQI stays in ‘poor’ category

Shallow fog engulfs Delhi as AQI stays in ‘poor’ category

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the minimum temperature to dip to around 9 degrees on Thursday

Early morning fog engulfed some parts of Delhi on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) staying in the higher end of the ‘poor’ category at 291 around 7am.

Cold and smoggy conditions in South Delhi on Thursday morning. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Cold and smoggy conditions in South Delhi on Thursday morning. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The 24-hour average AQI in the city has been ‘poor’ since Tuesday, though it appears to be gradually increasing now.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Delhi’s AQI was poor last on November 29, when light rain across the city brought it down to 290 on the day. The AQI has not touched ‘severe’ since November 24, when it was 415.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday – two degrees less than the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the minimum to dip further to around 9 degrees on Thursday.

IMD officials said that except for a marginal increase in temperature due to an expected western disturbance, the temperature will continue to drop over this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out