Sisodia lays foundation stone for new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi:

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday that is expected to ease traffic movement from ITO to Ashram.

The 550m, three-lane flyover will cost ₹65.55 crore and will be built within a year by the public works department. It will make the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction free of traffic signals and do away with the jams, Sisodia said.

“The construction of this new flyover will save the time of the commuters and reduce fuel consumption. This will lead to savings of around ₹19 crores annually, and the project cost will be recovered in just 3.5 years,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hot spots in the capital. The vehicle load is expected to rise even more at this place as the Delhi Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System is completed.

“The area already has a railway station, a metro station, and an ISBT (interstate bus terminal) in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is coming up in the area. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles will also increase,” a PWD official said, declining to be named. “The upcoming new flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic in the area.”

The site currently has a one-way flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram towards ITO. The stretch witnesses merging traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Mayur Vihar.

Once the new flyover is built, it will ease the commute from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram. The PWD will also provide two U-turns for ease of movement. “We will also be widening the existing roads and redevelop footpaths,” official said.