Sisodia lays foundation stone for new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday that is expected to ease traffic movement from ITO to Ashram
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday that is expected to ease traffic movement from ITO to Ashram.
The 550m, three-lane flyover will cost ₹65.55 crore and will be built within a year by the public works department. It will make the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction free of traffic signals and do away with the jams, Sisodia said.
“The construction of this new flyover will save the time of the commuters and reduce fuel consumption. This will lead to savings of around ₹19 crores annually, and the project cost will be recovered in just 3.5 years,” the deputy chief minister said.
Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hot spots in the capital. The vehicle load is expected to rise even more at this place as the Delhi Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System is completed.
“The area already has a railway station, a metro station, and an ISBT (interstate bus terminal) in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is coming up in the area. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles will also increase,” a PWD official said, declining to be named. “The upcoming new flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic in the area.”
The site currently has a one-way flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram towards ITO. The stretch witnesses merging traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Mayur Vihar.
Once the new flyover is built, it will ease the commute from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram. The PWD will also provide two U-turns for ease of movement. “We will also be widening the existing roads and redevelop footpaths,” official said.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
