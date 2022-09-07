Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sisodia lays foundation stone for new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan

Sisodia lays foundation stone for new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan

delhi news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:06 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday that is expected to ease traffic movement from ITO to Ashram

New Delhi, July 28 (ANI): Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
New Delhi, July 28 (ANI): Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Sharma)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi:

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday that is expected to ease traffic movement from ITO to Ashram.

The 550m, three-lane flyover will cost 65.55 crore and will be built within a year by the public works department. It will make the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction free of traffic signals and do away with the jams, Sisodia said.

“The construction of this new flyover will save the time of the commuters and reduce fuel consumption. This will lead to savings of around 19 crores annually, and the project cost will be recovered in just 3.5 years,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hot spots in the capital. The vehicle load is expected to rise even more at this place as the Delhi Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System is completed.

“The area already has a railway station, a metro station, and an ISBT (interstate bus terminal) in its vicinity, and now a rapid rail transit system is coming up in the area. This will definitely develop Sarai Kale Khan as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles will also increase,” a PWD official said, declining to be named. “The upcoming new flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic in the area.”

The site currently has a one-way flyover for vehicles plying from Ashram towards ITO. The stretch witnesses merging traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Mayur Vihar.

Once the new flyover is built, it will ease the commute from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram. The PWD will also provide two U-turns for ease of movement. “We will also be widening the existing roads and redevelop footpaths,” official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out