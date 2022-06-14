Sisodia reviews progress of programme to address learning gap among students
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited two Delhi government schools to review the status of Mission Buniyaad, a learning competency programme that seeks to plug the learning gap that came about in students during the pandemic-induced prolonged closure of schools.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, visited the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya District Centre in Vikaspuri and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Tilak Nagar where he interacted with students and teachers and reviewed the implementation of Mission Buniyaad.
Under the programme, teachers endeavour to plug learning gaps and improve reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9.
“The past two years with Covid were tough on students and have widened the learning gap. We do not want a generation to move ahead with this learning gap. So our teachers are working diligently for the past two months on improving students’ skills of reading, writing and basic mathematics,” said Sisodia.
He added that the government’s aim was to strengthen children’s foundational skills, instead of overburdening them with the syllabus. “After Covid, we have also expanded the coverage of Mission Buniyaad till Class 9 to guide students better. Currently, about 10 lakh students are part of this mission and attendance has always been recorded at over 65% every day,” said Sisodia.
The deputy chief minister said while classes under the programme will continue till June 15 for now, the sessions will be resumed once schools open after summer vacations.
He also appreciated teachers for convincing parents to send children back to school and allowing them to join the Mission Buniyaad classes. “Parents have also responded positively to this and are sending their children to schools for Mission Buniyaad classes, instead of going on vacations to their native places,” said Sisodia.
