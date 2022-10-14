Sisodia tells PWD to fix potholes on Delhi roads

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has directed senior Public Works Department officials to inspect all the roads under their jurisdiction immediately, access the damage due to rain, and get them repaired as soon as possible. Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, has also directed the officials to submit the status report of the road maintenance works within a week.

“Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall in the past two weeks, which has caused much damage to the roads across the capital. This is leading to inconvenience to the commuters. Taking cognizance of the situation, the government has directed the PWD officials to get the roads under their jurisdiction repaired and pothole free within a week,” Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

In Delhi around 1400 km of roads in Delhi are under PWD while other roads are with MCD, DDA, NDMC, NHAI and other agencies. The government claims that roads damaged due to heavy rains will be pothole free within a week.