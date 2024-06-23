 Six men arrested for cyber fraud, impersonation of govt officials | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six men arrested for cyber fraud, impersonation of govt officials

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Six arrested for posing as officials and duping people in Aadhaar scam. 72 cases registered, ₹32,065,003 found in one accused's account. Working for Chinese nationals for commission.

Six men were arrested from Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in a scam, in which they posed as custom and police officials and duped people of lakhs of rupees by telling them that their Aadhaar cards were used in illegal activities, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The caller claimed that a parcel was booked using the victim’s Aadhaar card and phone number, and contained passports, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs. (File Photo)
The caller claimed that a parcel was booked using the victim’s Aadhaar card and phone number, and contained passports, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs. (File Photo)

In total, 72 cases were registered against the accused on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, they added.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Police said that 32,065,003 was found credited to the accounts of one of the accused. They were all working at the behest of Chinese nationals and had provided their bank accounts for transactions to earn commission, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Apoorva Gupta said that the accused were identified as Ansh Kumar, 24 and Samarth, 23, of Rohtak in Haryana, Pranjal Kumar Sahni, 24, of Balia in Uttar Pradesh, Satender Dhaker, 29, of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Vedant Prabhakar, 26, of Panvel in Maharashtra, and Vishal Joshi, 25, of Kirari in Delhi.

DCP Gupta said that on April 30, they received a complaint from a man, Deepanshu Vaid, a resident of Vasundhara Enclave, saying that he received a call from an unknown number on the previous day and the caller introduced himself as a FedEx Express employee based in Mumbai.

“The caller claimed that a parcel was booked using his Aadhaar card and phone number, and contained passports, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs. So, the call was transferred to Mumbai Cyber Police. Under the pretext of saving him from legal entanglement, the caller duped him of 2.49 lakh,” Gupta said.

A cheating case was the registered along with other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and investigation was taken up.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Six men arrested for cyber fraud, impersonation of govt officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On