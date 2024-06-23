Six men arrested for cyber fraud, impersonation of govt officials

Six men were arrested from Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in a scam, in which they posed as custom and police officials and duped people of lakhs of rupees by telling them that their Aadhaar cards were used in illegal activities, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The caller claimed that a parcel was booked using the victim’s Aadhaar card and phone number, and contained passports, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs. (File Photo)

In total, 72 cases were registered against the accused on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, they added.

Police said that ₹32,065,003 was found credited to the accounts of one of the accused. They were all working at the behest of Chinese nationals and had provided their bank accounts for transactions to earn commission, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Apoorva Gupta said that the accused were identified as Ansh Kumar, 24 and Samarth, 23, of Rohtak in Haryana, Pranjal Kumar Sahni, 24, of Balia in Uttar Pradesh, Satender Dhaker, 29, of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Vedant Prabhakar, 26, of Panvel in Maharashtra, and Vishal Joshi, 25, of Kirari in Delhi.

DCP Gupta said that on April 30, they received a complaint from a man, Deepanshu Vaid, a resident of Vasundhara Enclave, saying that he received a call from an unknown number on the previous day and the caller introduced himself as a FedEx Express employee based in Mumbai.

“The caller claimed that a parcel was booked using his Aadhaar card and phone number, and contained passports, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs. So, the call was transferred to Mumbai Cyber Police. Under the pretext of saving him from legal entanglement, the caller duped him of ₹2.49 lakh,” Gupta said.

A cheating case was the registered along with other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and investigation was taken up.