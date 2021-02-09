Six men impersonate as custom officers, drive into Delhi airport’s restricted cargo area

Six men in an SUV managed to drive into the restricted cargo area of Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, triggering a security scare and prompting security personnel to swoop in and arrest the men from the spot.

The breach was immediately reported to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — the force responsible for security of the airport — and Delhi police, who reached the spot to find the six inebriated men trying to gain access into the cargo building.

The six men were jointly interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi police’s anti-terror unit special cell. Their questioning continued till late on Wednesday evening, during which it was revealed that the men were impersonating customs officials and wanted to meet a contact inside the cargo terminal. All six were caught and arrested for trespassing into the restricted area and for impersonation, senior police officers said.

Police identified the six arrested men as Shiv Raj, Tarun Sachdeva, Vilash Ram, Pratap Singh, Anil Kumar and Gulshan Sony. Investigators said the men are into different businesses that deal in import or export of goods.

A police officer said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm when the six men, driving a Fortuner car, attempted to enter the cargo area of the Delhi airport. Seeing the vehicle trying to gain unauthorized entry into the area, a team of CISF personnel — who secure the outer periphery of the cargo terminal — stopped the men. On being stopped, the men told security personnel that they are from the customs department. However, when asked to show their identity cards, they suddenly accelerated and drove on inside.

“A team of armed security personnel then intercepted and stopped the car. On this, the men got out of the vehicle and started creating a ruckus. They also fought with the CISF personnel and some private security guards of the Delhi airport. On this, the matter was reported to the local police. A team from IGIA police station reached the spot and the six men were detained,” the officers said.

It was later found that the men were inebriated. On questioning, they told police that they knew a man inside the cargo terminal with whom they wanted to speak regarding their export business. On search of the Fortuner car, the police also recovered a .315 bore rifle and a walkie talkie set. The rifle belonged to one of the men who works as a security guard. The rifle was licensed and was not used by any of the six men.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said the six men were questioned by Delhi Police’s special cell till late Wednesday evening. “Their background checks were done and nothing suspicious was found. They have all been arrested and booked for cheating by impersonation or identifying themselves as customs officers and for trespassing in a restricted area at the airport,” Ranjan said.