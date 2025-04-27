Six minors stab 28-yr-old to death for social media fame in northeast Delhi

Six minors have been apprehended after they stabbed a 28-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi’s Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura on Friday evening, police said, adding that the boys had no specific motive for the murder and only wanted to show off on social media. During the investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was found that a bunch of minors had stabbed the man who was walking on the street. (File Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sandeep Lamba said the victim was identified as Mohammed Shakir, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Ghonda. He worked with his brother and ran a business of disposables. The accused minors — all aged between 12 and 15 — are residents of northeast Delhi.

Police said they were informed at around 9.30pm a man lying injured on the road. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case under charges of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was found that a bunch of minors had stabbed the man who was walking on the street,” the officer said.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused boys were identified and apprehended overnight. “Six were found to be involved and all of them were apprehended by morning,” Lamba said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they didn’t know the man and had no reason to kill him. “They just wanted to kill someone to establish their name in the crime world. They wanted to show dominance in the area. When they spotted the man, they just stabbed him,” the officer said.

Police said the boys have added 302 (Indian Penal Code section for murder) ahead of their usernames on their social media handles.

Several incidents of minors committing heinous crimes have been reported in the Capital in the past few months. In February, police apprehended two minor boys from Seelampur for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy in their neighbourhood. Officers said the two boys who were apprehended — both 15 years old — said they were bullied by the victim.

The same month, five minors allegedly killed two men in east Delhi’s Ghazipur and New Ashok Nagar area.