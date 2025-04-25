Delhi crime: Man rapes 37-year-old neighbour after tying up her daughter

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 37-year-old neighbour in Swaroop Nagar, after tying her and her 11-year-old daughter up when they were sleeping in their courtyard around 2.30am on Monday, police said. The crime took place in front of the daughter and the man was arrested on Wednesday, they said. The man was charged with rape and criminal intimidation. (Representative photo)

According to the version of events shared by the police, the accused works as a caretaker of a farmhouse and he scaled the wall of the farmhouse when the woman’s husband was away in Muzaffarpur of Bihar, his home town.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “The incident took place in the early hours of Monday but the matter was reported late on Tuesday. The woman confided in a female neighbour who then shared the matter with a beat officer.”

The woman did not want to file a complaint as she feared social stigma, but decided to do so after meeting with a woman police officer. “Based on the woman’s complaint, a case on charges under section 115(2) (causing hurt), 64(1) (committing rape), 333 (house trespass), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS was registered and the accused was arrested within two hours,” deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

The senior officer cited above, quoting the complaint, said: “His face was muffled. He forcefully tied my hands and feet after which he did the same to my daughter. He then raped me under threat and then fled.”

Police said the accused was arrested from the farmhouse as he stayed back, assuming the woman would not report the incident.