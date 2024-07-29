Six suffer severe burns as fire in hotel at INA Market leaves three outlets gutted

New Delhi The fire broke out at a restaurant serving Kerala cuisine and spread to two Chinese fast food restaurants. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi’s INA market early Monday, severely injuring six persons and causing extensive property damage, as it spread to two adjoining restaurants and left all three gutted, fire department officials said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

One of the injured persons, who is the hotel owner, suffered over 70% burn injuries and another around 10%. Both of them are admitted to AIIMS, officials said. The others, all employees of the hotel, suffered between 25% and 40% of burn injuries, and are being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the call about the fire was received around 3.20am. “We were told there was fire was in a restaurant at the INA market near the Metro station. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” he said.

The fire broke out at a restaurant serving Kerala cuisine and spread to two Chinese fast food restaurants. The INA Market is known as the “food bazaar of Delhi” and is famous among expats and diplomats. The market is known for selling imported groceries alongside other popular items, such as fresh seafood, meat, spices, fruits and vegetables.

Officials identified the injured persons as Sunil, 46, who suffered 70% burns, Ashki, 26, who suffered 10% burns, Arun, 18, Shiva, 26, Shiv Kumar, 26, and Girish, 42.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said an inquiry was initiated and it was found that a group of workers at the restaurant were sleeping when the fire broke out. “They woke up upon smelling smoke. They saw the fire and called their owner, who also arrived at the spot and sustained burn injuries while trying to douse the fire,” Chauhan said.