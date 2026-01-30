Smart cameras, fast-track courts to boost women safety in Delhi: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said Delhi will be made safer for women through fast-track courts and 10,000 advanced cameras. Chief minister Rekha Gupta (PTI)

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Shakti Samvad: A Two-Day Capacity Building and Training Programme’, organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at Bharat Mandapam.

Addressing chairpersons and members of State Women’s Commissions from across the country, the chief minister called for collective action for women’s safety and dignity, their economic empowerment, and participation in decision-making and leadership.

Gupta highlighted that women have been permitted to work night shifts, subject to strict adherence to safety standards.

To support working women, 500 ‘palna kendras’ (creches) have been established for their children, she said.

The chief minister said 10,000 state-of-the-art cameras and 100,000 smart, sensor-based LED lights are being installed across the city for safety of women.

Approval has also been granted for 53 new judicial posts, paving the way for the establishment of fast-track special courts.

Collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 crore will be provided to women to help them start their own businesses,she added.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and additional secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, B. Radhika Chakravarthy, also attended the event.

Appreciating the programme’s focus on legal awareness, grievance redressal, policy consultation and capacity building, the chief ministersaid such initiatives would instil courage and self-confidence in daughters across the country.