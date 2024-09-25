Snatchers target CRPF officer near Delhi’s Lodhi Road

A 40-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer fell victim to snatchers on a busy stretch in Lutyens Delhi after two men on a two-wheeler waylaid him and stole his mobile phone while he was walking near Lodhi Road, police officers said. According to police, the men then fled towards Pragati Vihar. Police said that the incident took place on September 21 near Dyal Singh College. (FILE)

Police said that the incident took place on September 21 near Dyal Singh College. They said the victim reported the matter later that night.

While police are yet to identify the accused, the first information report, accessed by HT, stated that the two are aged between 25-30 years, and one of them was wearing a black helmet. A senior police officer said CCTV cameras from the area were being scanned to identify the accused, and action was being taken to nab them at the earliest.

The CRPF official, who asked not to be identified, said that he had just left his place of work and was walking towards a bus stop, around 100m from Dyal Singh College, when the snatchers targeted him.

“As I was walking, a speeding two-wheeler came towards me and two men on it tried to snatch my phone… I tried to resist and took a step back but the men waylaid me… The accused snatched my phone and I fell to the ground,” he said.

“I was perplexed and I couldn’t see the number (registration plate) of the vehicle…After some time, I asked a bystander to give his phone and called the emergency number (112),” he said.

Police officers said an investigating officer was sent immediately after they received a call but the complainant was not at the spot. They said an FIR was lodged after the CRPF officer came to the police with a complaint close to midnight.

“After the complainant made a call, we had immediately sent an investigating officer but the complainant was not at the spot. Later, he came around 11.45pm and an FIR was lodged at Lodhi Colony police station. We took his complaint and unknown accused have been booked under BNS section 304 (2) (snatching),” said an officer aware of the matter.