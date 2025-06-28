Son held for killing father during altercation in central Delhi

A 45-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted by his son near Ambedkar Bhawan in central Delhi’s Aram Bagh area, police said on Thursday. The accused, 21-year-old Bhanu Pratap, has been arrested. (Representational image)

The accused, 21-year-old Bhanu Pratap, has been arrested, and a case under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Paharganj police station, according to officers aware of the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said a call was received at the control room around 11am on Thursday, reporting the death of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Aram Bagh. Kumar had sustained critical injuries during a scuffle with his son on Wednesday evening. He reportedly succumbed to his injuries the next day.

An eyewitness told police that the assault took place in a park adjacent to Ambedkar Bhawan. “He pushed his father to the ground and hit him with stones on his head and chest,” the eyewitness alleged, according to a police officer aware of the case.

Following the assault, Kumar is said to have sought treatment at a nearby clinic. Before his condition worsened, he reportedly told his sister about the attack, police said.

Pratap, who lives in the same locality, was arrested soon after the case was registered. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the assault. “He said that on Wednesday they fought over the father keeping the rental income from a jhuggi, and he wanted the father to share with him,” said a police officer. “He claimed that the incident was not premeditated but happened in the heat of the moment.”

The autopsy was conducted on Friday and the body handed over to the family, police said. The report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.