Soon, breathalyser tests for Delhi bus drivers across depots

The Delhi transport department has finalised a plan to purchase around 70 breath analyser devices in order to conduct regular tests on public bus drivers in the Capital city and curb incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol among them, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Delhi currently has 7,683 public buses, which are driven by an army of around 20,000 drivers, most of whom are employed on a contractual basis. (HT ARCHIVE)

“We are going to purchase around 70 breath analyser devices for alcohol testing on drivers of DTC and cluster buses so that driving under the influence of alcohol can be prevented. It is being done as a precautionary measure to ensure that buses are safe for passengers and others on the road. The process to purchase the devices has already begun,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

The official quoted above said breath analyser tests will be conducted on drivers at random at depots to ensure that they are not drunk.

“It is just a precautionary measure,” said the officer when asked if the department had received complaints against drunken driving.

The move is one of several measures that the Delhi government has planned in order to reduce accidents on the Capital’s streets.

Other such measures include making the drivers undertake simulator bus driving tests, and introducing an Aadhaar-based duty allocation system.

Delhi currently has 7,683 public buses, which are driven by an army of around 20,000 drivers, most of whom are employed on a contractual basis.