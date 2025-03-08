Soon, hot-air balloon rides may come to Delhi

Combining revenue generation with the chance to experience Delhi from a unique perspective, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to start hot-air balloon rides and has asked interested agencies to apply for the same, sharing details on how the agency plans to arrange rides at multiple locations, especially on the Yamuna floodplains. A hot-air balloon display in 2011. (HT Archive)

DDA officials proposed Baansera and Asita parks along the Yamuna riverfront, and said more such locations may be added based on demand. Officials said the rides will be tethered rides, implying that the hot-air balloons will be secured with ropes.

“This initiative aims to introduce a sustainable and innovative tourism activity, provide visitors with a memorable and safe recreational experience and boost the visibility and appeal of these parks as prime urban recreational destinations,” said the Expressions of Interest (EOI) floated by DDA.

Agencies with experience in aviation-based recreational activities or aviation sports will be given preference, officials said, adding that lieutenant governor VK Saxena will finalise the agency and locations.

It sought experienced and “reputed” agencies or organisations to set up the activity, calling for applications by March 10. The agency is expected to have valid licences and certifications for hot-air balloon operations and a proven track record of safety and compliance with aviation standards.

“This initiative aims to promote eco-tourism, enhance recreational activities, and provide a unique aerial perspective of Delhi’s natural and urban landscape. Since it is a new experience not available at any other place in Delhi NCR, we are hopeful that it will also see good response from people,” a DDA official said.

The selected agency will set up and operate the tethered hot-air balloon rides while ensuring safety with state-of-the-art equipment and adhering to environmental standards.

DDA officials said that the agency will also have to provide professional staff, including certified pilots and ground crew, and it will also have to arrange compliance with all aviation and safety regulations as mandated by relevant authorities, such as Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and local governance. It will also manage ticketing, marketing, and customer service operations, the official said.