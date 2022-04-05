South, east mayors call for shutting meat shops during Navratri

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan has demanded that all meat shops should be shut during the Navratri festival, saying the “religious beliefs, sentiments and feelings” of people are affected when they come across shops selling meat.

In a letter to SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday, Suryan demanded that the shops should be ordered shut till April 11, when the nine-day Hindu festival will come to an end. The commissioner, however, did not comment on whether any such order will be issued or not.

Suryan said that the veterinary department, which issues meat shop licences, will be asked to take action to ensure closure of shops. “All the shops will be kept shut without any exception. I have issued direction to the commissioner that open display of meat is hurting the religious beliefs, and he will take further action,” he added.

The letter, which HT has seen, said that during the auspicious Navratri period devotees observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from use of “non-veg food items, alcohol and also certain spices”. “People forgo even use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable. Their religious belief and sentiments are affected when they come across meat shop or when they have to bear with the foul smell,” Suryan said.

A senior veterinary department official said they have not received any order from the municipal commissioner. “Such an order has never been passed by the department in the past and there is no provision of closure of meat shops in the meat shop license policy based on festival dates,” the official said asking not to be named.

Leader of opposition in SDMC and AAP councillor Prem Chauhan said that it was understandable that people are observing fast, and that their sentiments should be respected but the mayor represents all religions and if someone wants to eat meat, we cant force them not to do so. “So many meat shops are sustaining families. While issuing such orders, the mayor should also make arrangements about how their owners will feed their children. Simple issuing a ‘Tughlaqi farman’ to show himself to be more of a Hindu..he should take care of everyone,” he said.

Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, East MCD mayor, said he has issued an appeal to people to voluntarily close their meat shops during the Navratri period and no action will be taken forcefully. “We should all respect each other’s religions and beliefs. I am appealing to meat shop operators in the east Delhi to keep shops closed during this period. We will not force them,” Aggarwal said. North MCD officials said no such order has been issued by the civic body.