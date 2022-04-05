South, east mayors call for shutting meat shops during Navratri
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan has demanded that all meat shops should be shut during the Navratri festival, saying the “religious beliefs, sentiments and feelings” of people are affected when they come across shops selling meat.
In a letter to SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday, Suryan demanded that the shops should be ordered shut till April 11, when the nine-day Hindu festival will come to an end. The commissioner, however, did not comment on whether any such order will be issued or not.
Suryan said that the veterinary department, which issues meat shop licences, will be asked to take action to ensure closure of shops. “All the shops will be kept shut without any exception. I have issued direction to the commissioner that open display of meat is hurting the religious beliefs, and he will take further action,” he added.
The letter, which HT has seen, said that during the auspicious Navratri period devotees observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from use of “non-veg food items, alcohol and also certain spices”. “People forgo even use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable. Their religious belief and sentiments are affected when they come across meat shop or when they have to bear with the foul smell,” Suryan said.
A senior veterinary department official said they have not received any order from the municipal commissioner. “Such an order has never been passed by the department in the past and there is no provision of closure of meat shops in the meat shop license policy based on festival dates,” the official said asking not to be named.
Leader of opposition in SDMC and AAP councillor Prem Chauhan said that it was understandable that people are observing fast, and that their sentiments should be respected but the mayor represents all religions and if someone wants to eat meat, we cant force them not to do so. “So many meat shops are sustaining families. While issuing such orders, the mayor should also make arrangements about how their owners will feed their children. Simple issuing a ‘Tughlaqi farman’ to show himself to be more of a Hindu..he should take care of everyone,” he said.
Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, East MCD mayor, said he has issued an appeal to people to voluntarily close their meat shops during the Navratri period and no action will be taken forcefully. “We should all respect each other’s religions and beliefs. I am appealing to meat shop operators in the east Delhi to keep shops closed during this period. We will not force them,” Aggarwal said. North MCD officials said no such order has been issued by the civic body.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
