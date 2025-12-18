Special cell arrests five of Bishnoi-Boxer gang over multiple killings

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested five members of the Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate for allegedly orchestrating a string of high-profile murders this year in Punjab and other locations, officers associated with the probe said on Wednesday. Additional commissioner of police (special cell) Kushwah said the operation to arrest the alleged assailants began over the weekend after police received a tip-off that a criminal involved in Parry’s murder was present in Paharganj, Delhi. (Representational image)

Police said the accused were arrested while evading law enforcement in Punjab after allegedly killing gangster Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, a former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on December 1. Police said he was shot dead outside a club in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 while seated in his SUV. The assailant fired at him from close range and fled with his accomplices, police said.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (special cell), said Parry was earlier associated with the Bishnoi gang but later shifted allegiance to Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, and became involved in the gang rivalry. Parry, he said, was involved in multiple cases of murder, extortion, assault and rioting.

“He and Bishnoi were involved in student politics through the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010, and the two were jailed together in the past. After Parry’s murder, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, stating that the killing was carried out to avenge the murder of their financier in Dubai,” Kushwah said.

Kushwah said the operation to arrest the alleged assailants began over the weekend after police received a tip-off that a criminal involved in Parry’s murder was present in Paharganj, Delhi.

On Monday, a police team intercepted a car near Ring Road, Shanti Van, and arrested three accused — Kunwarbir Singh, Kapil and Lovepreet Singh.

“During further inquiry, we found that more associates of the apprehended trio were expected to arrive in Delhi. Additional deployment was made near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, and two more men were apprehended,” Kushwah said. They were identified as Piyush Piplani and Ankush Solanki. Police said four firearms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Investigators said the probe revealed that the five accused were also involved in the murder of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta, who was shot dead in Panchkula in June. Police said the group was also involved in the killing of Ashu Mahajan, a bar and restaurant owner, in Punjab’s Amritsar in September.

Kushwah said Piplani was the lead shooter in the murders of Parry and Sonu Nolta, while Solanki was also one of the shooters in both cases. “Kunwarbir Singh was the getaway car driver in Parry’s murder. Lovepreet Singh helped with logistics and communication with the Anmol Bishnoi and Harry Boxer gangs. Kapil was involved in Ashu Mahajan’s murder,” he said.