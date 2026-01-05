Specially disabled guard dies after reversing car hits him

New Delhi: A 45-year-old partially disabled man died after an allegedly speeding car ran over him while reversing early on Thursday in northwest Delhi’s Model Town. Police said that after the car hit him, he got stuck under it and was rescued by locals. Singh is survived by his mother, wife, a 14-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son (Representative photo)

Jaspal Singh worked as a security guard at an educational institute and was on duty, seated on a chair when the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ran over him. He was then rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital, where he was declared dead.

The owner of the car has been identified as Narender Singh, a resident of west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. “The car has been seized and is suspected to be driven by the owner at the time of the accident,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh, said. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered at the Model Town police station. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Singh is survived by his mother, wife, a 14-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. His brother, 57-year-old Nirmal Singh, told HT that Singh had partial disability in his left hand and leg since his childhood due to Polio. He had been working as a security guard at the institute less than half a kilometre from his residence.

According to Nirmal, police told him that the car driver had come for prayers at the nearby gurdwara. He was reversing his vehicle when he accidentally pressed the car’s accelerator instead of the brake, due to which he lost control and hit Singh.

“The policemen told me that one of the car occupants had informed the police about the accident. But I don’t know if that is true or not because they (the police) have not arrested anyone,” added Nirmal.